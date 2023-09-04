Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen are thriving with coach Xabi Alonso. Now to take the next step

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Much will depend on Jeremie Frimpong if Bayer Leverkusen can take the next step to challenge for the German title. Frimpong is a key part of the eye-catching style coach Xabi Alonso favors at Leverkusen. He says the young squad has bonded well and players help each other to succeed. Leverkusen’s recent form has raised expectations in Germany about what the team can achieve this season. Leverkusen visits champion Bayern Munich on Sept. 15.

