Jeremiah Smith scores 2 TDs in 1st half and helps No. 3 Ohio St pull away and rout Michigan St 38-7

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremiah Smith had a 19-yard touchdown run and made a one-handed, 17-yard catch for a score in the second quarter, helping No. 3 Ohio State pull away and rout Michigan State 38-7 on Saturday night. The Buckeyes were in a closely contested game until their freshman phenom took over. The country’s top-rated recruit finished with five receptions for 83 yards. The Spartans lost the football three times in the red zone in the first half to hurt its chances of hanging around. Ohio State hosts Iowa next week. Michigan State plays at No. 8 Oregon.

