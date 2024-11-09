Jeremiah Smith breaks school record with 9th TD catch as No. 3 Ohio State rolls over Purdue 45-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Howard threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled over Purdue 45-0. Jeremiah Smith broke the Ohio State freshman receiving record with his ninth touchdown of the season. Smith’s 17-yard TD on a crossing route late in the first half broke the tie with Cris Carter, who had eight in 1984. Smith finished with six catches for 87 yards all in the first half. Howard also threw touchdown passes to Gee Scott Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

