Jeong Sang-Bin scores 2 goals, Minnesota beats St. Louis City 4-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jeong Sang-Bin scored two goals on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat St. Louis City 4-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Minnesota (15-12-7) will be the No. 6 seed and play third-seeded Real Salt Lake in a best-of-three first-round playoff series.

Lod scored in the 21st minute to make it 1-0 and Minnesota lead the rest of the way. The 31-year-midfielded finished with 22 goal contributions (seven goals, 15 assists) this season, second most in franchise history.

Sang-Bin put away a sliding one-touch finish, off an entry played by Franco Fragapane, to make it 2-0 in the 72nd.

Marcel Hartel answered with a goal for St. Louis (8-13-13) in the 75th but an own goal off St. Louis City’s Henry Kessler made it 3-1 in the 78th and Sang-Bin’s goal in the 83rd capped the scoring.

