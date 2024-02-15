Jenson Brooksby, an American tennis player, has his whereabouts suspension cut. He can play in March

American tennis player Jenson Brooksby’s suspension for missing three doping tests will end on March 3. That is 10 months earlier than the original date. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said it reached an agreement with Brooksby to reduce the ban from 18 months to 13 and backdate it to when his third missed test happened. The ITIA said in October that Brooksby was banned until January 2025 after missing three drug tests in the span of a year. The ITIA said Brooksby accepted that his “whereabouts failures” for two of the missed tests “were valid” and the tribunal found his degree of fault for the other test “was high.”

