Jensen scores 21, Maly 20 and No. 21 Creighton women top Georgetown 77-72 in back-and-forth finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, Morgan Maly added 20 and No. 21 Creighton edged Georgetown 77-72. Emma Ronsiek had 15 points and Maddie Mogensen scored 11 for the Bluejays. Brianna Scott led Georgetown with 17 points off the bench and fellow reserve Jada Claude scored 14. The teams traded baskets and the lead four times in a row in the fourth quarter until Jensen completed a four-point play and followed with a layup that gave Creighton a 67-62 lead near the five-minute mark. Creighton’s lead went from 5 to 3 and back to 5 11 times in a row over the final five-plus minutes. Ronsiek scored twice in the paint in the final minute to wrap it up.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.