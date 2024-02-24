Jensen scores 20, No. 21 Creighton women get hot from long range, beat Villanova 79-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 20 points and No. 21 Creighton found its long-distance shooting eye to defeat Villanova 79-69. The Bluejays missed their five 3-pointers in the first quarter and then made 12 of 15 the rest of the game. Jensen had four 3s to lead the way. Creighton outscored Villanova 44-22 in the middle quarters with the Bluejays going 7 of 9 behind the arc to the Wildcats’ 0 of 7. The Wildcats hit their first four 3-pointers and made 5 of 7 in the first quarter to race to a 23-10 lead. Then they missed 10 straight before closing the game making 4 of 5 to finish 9 of 21. Lucy Olsen had 20 points to lead Villanova. Villanova ’s first five baskets were 3s and the Wildcats led by as many as 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.