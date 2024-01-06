Jensen leads balanced attack with 17 points, No. 21 Creighton women top DePaul 75-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen led all five starters in double figures with 17 points and No. 21 Creighton turned back DePaul 75-68. The Bluejays, who shoot free throws at an 83.9% clip, were 8 of 12 in the last 1:21. Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek both had 15 points for Creighton. Mallory Brake had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. She was 5-of-7 shooting for a team that shot 41%. Molly Mogensen had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Bluejays had 22 assists on 26 baskets. Jorie Allen had a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons and Michelle Sidor scored 13. Sidor hit a 3-pointer and Allen had two free throws to pull DePaul within 67-61 with 2:44 to go. But Creighton was strong enough at the foul line to close it out.

