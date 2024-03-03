Jensen, Horan lead No. 23 Creighton women in 72-65 victory over Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 16 points, reserve Jayme Horan added 14 on perfect shooting and No. 23 Creighton defeated Seton Hall 72-65 on the final day of the Big East regular season. Creighton finished second in the conference and Seton Hall seventh. The conference tournament begins Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Creighton trailed by a point heading to the fourth quarter and had trouble breaking free from the Pirates all game long. Molly Mogensen hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth for a five-point Creighton lead. Later, Jensen hit a jumper and Horan stayed hot, hitting a big 3-pointer for an eight-point Creighton lead. Seton Hall got within four points once more, but Creighton made six of eight free throws in the final 61 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.