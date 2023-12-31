Jensen has 20, Townsend has career day, No. 21 Creighton tops St. John’s 67-56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 20 points, Kennedy Towsend added a career-high 14 off the bench and No. 21 Creighton eased to a 67-56 win over St. John’s. Jensen was 7-of-10 shooting, Townsend 5 of 8 and the pair combined to go 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, to spark the Bluejays. The rest of the team was 12 of 31 overall and 3 of 14 behind the arc. Jillian Archer had 19 points for the Red Storm. Townsend converted a three-point play and had a running buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Bluejays to a 16-12 lead after one quarter. Molly Mogensen’s buzzer beater pushed the lead to 33-23 at the half. The Red Storm got within eight twice in the third quarter but Creighton closed the period with three-straight 3s, with Mogensen’s trey with 3 seconds left making it 56-41.

