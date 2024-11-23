Jensen and Maly each make 4 of Creighton’s 13 3s in an 80-74 victory over No. 21 Nebraska women

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 11 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Morgan Maly added 18 points, and the duo each made four of Creighton’s 13 3-pointers in an 80-74 victory over No. 21 Nebraska on Friday. Creighton (2-2) has won eight of the last nine meetings with Nebraska. Nebraska (5-1) was without last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, Natalie Potts, after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Tuesday against North Alabama. Mallory Brake made her first 3-pointer of the season — on her only attempt — with 2:46 remaining to give the Bluejays a 69-66 lead and Molly Mogensen sank her fourth 3-pointer of the second half on their next possession for a six-point lead. Jensen added Creighton’s third straight make to push it to 74-66.

