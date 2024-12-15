Jens Odgaard scores winner for Bologna to end Fiorentina’s winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard has scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina, ending the Florence-based club’s eight-match winning run in the Italian league. The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move. Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960. Bologna moved up to seventh place in the standings. Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli. In other matches, Hellas Verona won 3-2 at Parma and Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.

