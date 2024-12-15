Jens Odgaard scores for Bologna to end Fiorentina’s winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard scored in a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina which ended the Florence-based club’s eight-match winning run in the Italian league. The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move. Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960. Bologna moved up to seventh place. Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter Milan. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli. In other matches, Hellas Verona won 3-2 at Parma, substitute Alessandro Gabrielloni and Nicolás Paz Martínez both scored in added time as Como beat AS Roma 2-0, and Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.

