Jennings rushes for tiebreaking touchdown and Presbyterian defeats Butler 30-27

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Quante Jennings rushed for 190 yards and a tiebreaking touchdown as Presbyterian beat Butler 30-20 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.Collin Hurst threw for 172 yards and two scores for the Blue Hose. Reagan Andrew threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted once for the Bulldogs. Jennings’ 50-yard rush led to Hurst’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner to tie the game at 20 midway through the third quarter. Presbyterian’s next possession began on the Butler 30 after a short punt from deep in Bulldogs territory, and five plays later Jennings scored from 10 yards out. Peter Lipscombe made it a 10-point lead with a field goal with 2:15 to go.

