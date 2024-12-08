Jennings, Keller lead Oklahoma State past Seton Hall 85-76 in Big 12/Big East Battle

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Jennings II and Jamyron Keller each scored 14 points and Oklahoma State shot its way past Seton Hall 75-76 in the final game of the sixth annual Big 12/Big East Battle. Jennings opened the game with a 3-pointer and Brandon Newman and Keller hit back-to-back treys and Newman added a second from deep two minutes later as the Cowboys (6-2) built a 27-9 advantage midway through the half.

