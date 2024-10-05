Jennings has best game of career as SMU holds on to beat No. 22 Louisville 34-27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed and rushed for career highs, Isaiah Nwokobia intercepted an end-zone pass with 2:23 left to seal it, and SMU overcame blowing a double-digit lead to beat No. 22 Louisville 34-27. The Mustangs rang up another significant win as an ACC newcomer, but only after its 24-13 halftime lead dissolved into a 27-all tie entering the fourth quarter. LJ Johnson scored a touchdown with 6:39 remaining to take the lead and Nwokobia intercepted Tyler Shough to end Louisville’s chances. Jennings threw for 281 yards and rushed for 113 yards.

