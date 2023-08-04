Jennifer Valente gives US second gold medal in as many days at cycling world championships

Jennifer Valente gave the U.S. its second gold medal in as many days at the cycling world championships Friday with her victory in the scratch race. The 40-lap race is an endurance event on the track, and Valente pulled ahead in the first and second turns of the final lap before holding on for a sprint finish. Her victory followed Chloe Dygert’s win on Thursday in the individual pursuit. In other events, the powerful Dutch won the men’s team sprint over Australia by the narrowest of margins, avenging its loss to the same team last year. And in the women’s 500-meter time trial, Emma Hinze of Germany rallied to beat Australia’s Kristina Clonan for the gold medal at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland.

