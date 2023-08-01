Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Jennifer Brady of the United States hits a backhand against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in their first-round match at the DC Open, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years on Tuesday, overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalininia 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour at the DC Open. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Howard Fendrich]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA Tour match in two years by overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 at the DC Open. Brady is a 28-year-old from Pennsylvania who was the runner-up at the 2021 Australian Open and a semifinalist at the 2020 U.S. Open. She has been ranked as high as 13th but currently is 1,056th after being sidelined since August 2021 with a fracture in her right knee and torn tissue in her left foot. On Tuesday, she showed off some of the skills that used to carry her to the latter stages of hard-court Grand Slam tournaments. She consistently delivered serves faster than 105 mph and followed up with quick-strike, big-hitting baseline play, using forehands and backhands to win points quickly.

