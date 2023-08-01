Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA Tour match in two years by overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 at the DC Open. Brady is a 28-year-old from Pennsylvania who was the runner-up at the 2021 Australian Open and a semifinalist at the 2020 U.S. Open. She has been ranked as high as 13th but currently is 1,056th after being sidelined since August 2021 with a fracture in her right knee and torn tissue in her left foot. On Tuesday, she showed off some of the skills that used to carry her to the latter stages of hard-court Grand Slam tournaments. She consistently delivered serves faster than 105 mph and followed up with quick-strike, big-hitting baseline play, using forehands and backhands to win points quickly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.