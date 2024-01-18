Jennifer Brady needs right knee surgery. She’s expecting another lengthy layoff from tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady, who reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the Australian Open in 2021, is expected to be out of action for another extended period while she recovers from further surgery on her right knee. The 28-year-old Brady returned to the tour last August after two years away having suffered a knee injury in Cincinnati in 2021, seven months after she made the final in Melbourne. Brady revealed the news on social media in the U.S. The American said she will now go back to college — UCLA — to stay close to the game while she recovers.

