Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar. Hermoso was on hand to slot home a rebound in the 89th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory in a Women’s Nations League group game. She had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute in her first game for the national team since the World Cup. She had found herself at the center of the crisis that engulfed Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales at the awards ceremony.

