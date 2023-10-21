Jenner hits Williams for 2 TDs, Central Connecticut tops Wagner 17-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Jenner threw two touchdown passes to Isiah Williams, Kimal Clark intercepted two passes and Central Connecticut defeated Wagner 17-3, the Seahawks’ seventh-straight win in the series. Jenner-to-Williams for 9 yards made it 10-3 in the final minute of the first quarter and they connected for a 12-yard score in the closing seconds of the second. Jenner was 20-of-29 passing for 236 yards. Naj Johnson had three receptions for 89 yards and Williams four for 65. Elijah Howard had 21 rushes for 80 yards. Steven Krajewski was 19 of 37 for 236 yards with the three interceptions for Wagner and Jaylen Bonelli caught seven passes for 126 yards.

