Jenkins-to-Mitchell combo leads Florida International to narrow win over Maine, 14-12

MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes to Kris Mitchell, who had 201 receiving yards, and Florida International held off FCS-member Maine 14-12. Jenkins and Mitchell hooked up for 19 yards in the first quarter and on a 62-yarder in the second quarter for a 14-6 halftime lead. Tristan Kenan got the Black Bears within 14-12 when he scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, but the two-point try was unsuccessful. Maine turned the ball over on downs in FIU territory twice in the fourth. FIU’s Jenkins completed 15 of 30 passes for 292 yards. Mitchell caught nine passes for 201 yards.

