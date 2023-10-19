Jenkins leads FIU to 33-27 victory over Sam Houston in 2OT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kris Mitchell in the second overtime to lead Florida International to a 33-27 victory over Sam Houston. FIU (4-4, 1-4 Conference USA) took a 17-10 lead into the final quarter, but the Panthers needed Chase Gabriel’s 36-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 20. Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4) took a 27-20 lead on Noah Smith’s 25-yard touchdown run. Jenkins scored on a 1-yard run to force a second overtime. Jenkins connected with Mitchell on first down and Jack Daly sacked Keegan Shoemaker on fourth-and-15 to close out the win for the Panthers.

