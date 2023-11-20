Jenkins, Dingle lead St John’s over Utah 91-82 in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins had 19 points, Jordan Dingle scored 18 and St. John’s cruised to a 91-82 victory over Utah in the consolation final of the Charleston Classic. Jordan Dingle hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the first half as St. John’s (3-2) took a 52-43 advantage into halftime. Cole Bajema’s layup gave Utah a 7-5 lead, but Joel Soriano scored the first four points in a 14-0 run and St. John’s never trailed again. Jenkins made 8 of 17 shots and handed out eight assists for the Red Storm. Dingle hit four 3-pointers and added five assists. Branden Carlson finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to pace the Utes (3-2).

