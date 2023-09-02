Jenkins, Carter help lift DII Bowie State past Delaware State 22-11

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Amir Jenkins threw for 247 yards, Jadon Carter returned a fumble for a touchdown and Division II Bowie State controlled FCS-member Delaware State in a 22-11 season-opening win, After forcing the Hornets to a three-and-out on the game’s first drive, Bowie State used a five-play, 74-yard drive that ended when Kevon Campbell ran it in from the 4. The play was set up when Jenkins completed a 52-yard pass to Keith Williams on the Bulldogs’ first offensive play. To start the second quarter, Bowie State’s defense forced a fumble on NyGhee Lolley and Carter scooped it at the 19-yard line and ran it for a 15-0 advantage. Delaware State’s lone touchdown occurred when Marqui Adams threw a 13-yarder to Khyheem Waleed with 4:21 left.

