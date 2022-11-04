Jenkins brings years of experience to young Purdue squad

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
FILE - Utah guard David Jenkins Jr. controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Jan. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. David Jenkins Jr. wanted to close out his college basketball career at a school where he would be pushed. He chose Purdue. Turns out the young Boilermakers may benefit most from the sixth-year senior's long journey to West Lafayette. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

David Jenkins Jr. wanted to close out his college basketball career at a school where he would be pushed. He chose Purdue. Turns out the young Boilermakers may benefit most from the sixth-year senior’s long journey to West Lafayette. He’s a scorer and has seen and done just about everything at three schools over five years. He’s played in the NCAA Tournament and the NIT. He’s played on a team with a losing record. And he knows how to be vocal.

