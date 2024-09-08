Jenkins’ 3 TDs lead FIU in 52-16 rout of Central Michigan in home opener

MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third while four backs ran for scores as Florida International rolled to a 52-16 win over Central Michigan in the Panthers’ home opener. The game was the first at renamed Pitbull Stadium, part of a promotional partnership with recording artist Pitbull.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.