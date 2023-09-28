Jen Pawol, bidding to be first woman big league umpire, to work plate in Triple-A title game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol will work the plate for Saturday night’s Triple-A Championship game in Las Vegas between Oklahoma City and either Durham or Norfolk. Pawol has worked major league spring training games and is bidding to become the first woman to umpire a major league game. She made her professional debut in 2016 and worked at Triple-A this season. Crew chief Jonathan Parra will work first base, Matt Brown will be at second and Dexter Kelley at third.

