Jelonch back from knee surgery to captain France against Uruguay in his Rugby World Cup debut

LILLE, France (AP) — Back-rower Anthony Jelonch will captain France against Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup match on Thursday in Lille after recovering from knee surgery in March. Hopes were slim that Jelonch would be able to feature in the tournament after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February in a Six Nations match. But he’s back and has been handed the captaincy. France has made 12 changes after beating New Zealand 27-13 impressively last Friday in Paris. Only lock Cameron Woki, inside back Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere have retained their starting spots. Uruguay scrumhalf Santiago Arata has recovered from a broken hand to start against the French. Coach Esteban Meneses has bet on experience, with 11 survivors from the 2019 World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.