Jelena Ostapenko loses in first round at Korea Open to 569th-ranked Back Da-yeon. Pegula advances

SEOUL (AP) — Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was eliminated from the Korea Open in the first round by wild-card Back Da-yeon 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). The 569th-ranked South Korean player had never previously advanced past the first round but she saved one match point and then claimed the deciding tiebreaker for the biggest win of her career. Fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin was also beaten. She lost to 162nd-ranked Jang Su-jeong 6-1, 6-4. Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula won her opening match by beating Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4.

