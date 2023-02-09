Jeffries hits 5 3s, Mississippi St. extends LSU’s skid to 11

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Jeffries hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 18 points, Shakeel Moore scored nine of his 13 in the second half and Mississippi State beat LSU 64-53, handing the Tigers their 11th consecutive loss. Jeffries, who also had seven rebounds and four assists, now has 1,005 career points. Tolu Smith finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State. KJ Williams led LSU with 11 points. Adam Miller and Derek Fountain added 10 points apiece. The Tigers are tied with Cal Poly for the second-longest active losing streak in the nation. Presbyterian has lost 12 in a row.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.