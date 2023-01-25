Jeffrey Springs, Rays agree to $31 million, 4-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Jeffrey Springs became the first of the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration salaries with their teams to reach a deal, agreeing to a $31 million, four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays that could be worth $65.75 million over five seasons. The 30-year old began last season in the bullpen, transitioned to the starting rotation in May and finished 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts. He is 14-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 76 outings _ 51 of them in relief _ since he was acquired from Boston in February 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.