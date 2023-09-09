Jefferson’s two touchdowns lead Arkansas past Kent State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for two touchdowns and Arkansas’ defense limited Kent State to 200 yards of total offense in a 28-6 Razorbacks win. Jefferson went 13 for 19 for 136 yards passing on a day Arkansas was without preseason second-team All-American running back Rocket Sanders. The Razorbacks had just 308 yards of total offense, but their defense sacked Kent State seven times to allow for a modest offensive day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.