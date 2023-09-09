Jefferson’s two touchdowns lead Arkansas past Kent State, 28-6

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) reaches back to pass against Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for two touchdowns and Arkansas’ defense limited Kent State to 200 yards of total offense in a 28-6 Razorbacks win. Jefferson went 13 for 19 for 136 yards passing on a day Arkansas was without preseason second-team All-American running back Rocket Sanders. The Razorbacks had just 308 yards of total offense, but their defense sacked Kent State seven times to allow for a modest offensive day.

