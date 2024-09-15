Jefferson’s 3rd TD pass pushes UCF past TCU 35-34 after Frogs blocked 3 kicks and led by 3 TDs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw a 20-yard touchdown to Kobe Hudson with 36 seconds left as UCF overcame three blocked kicks and a three-TD deficit after halftime to beat TCU 35-34. The game-winning score was the only time the 3-0 Knights led. UCF scored touchdowns on four of their five possessions after halftime. RJ Harvey ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass. The 2-1 Horned Frogs had one last chance but a 58-yard field goal was wide right on the final play. TCU’s Josh Hoover threw for 402 yards and four TDs.

