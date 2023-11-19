Jefferson’s 3 TD passes help Arkansas roll past Florida International, 44-20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw three touchdown passes to help Arkansas defeat Florida International 44-20. Jefferson passed for 187 yards and ran for 90 yards. He paced an offense that gained 510 yards, including 323 on the ground. Isaiah Augustave ran for 101 yards for Arkansas. The Razorbacks have won two of three after a six-game losing skid that brought questions about coach Sam Pittman’s future. Keyone Jenkins passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score and Kris Mitchell caught six passes for 157 yards and a touchdown for FIU. The Panthers lost their third straight.

