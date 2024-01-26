Jefferson scores 27, No. 18 Louisville women beat Boston College 88-60

Kiki Jefferson scored a season-high 27 points and No. 18 Louisville beat Boston College for a 15th straight time, 88-60. Jefferson sank 8 of 14 shots, made both of her 3-point attempts and 9 of 11 free throws for the Cardinals (17-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). She added seven rebounds and four assists. Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 11 on 5-for-8 shooting. Olivia Cochran added 10 points and seven boards. Teya Sidberry had 12 points and five rebounds to pace the Eagles (11-10, 3-5), who won the first meeting between the schools but haven’t won since.

