Jefferson, Rickards lead No. 20 Louisville to 81-70 win over Gonzaga to win tourney in Texas

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points, Nina Rickards added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting and No. 20 Louisville pulled away for an 81-70 win over Gonzaga on Sunday to win the Betty Chancellor Classic. The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away. The Bulldogs were 1 of 4 with six turnovers while Rickards scored six points and Jefferson five. Jayda Curry and Merissah Russell combined for the last nine points for a 79-62 lead with 4:33 to play. The Cardinals won the tournament because of a point differential tiebreak as Alabama also went 2-1 in the four-team round-robin. Curry finished with 13 points for the Cardinals. Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga with 23 points.

