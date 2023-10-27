Jeff Walz, No. 17 Louisville enter season with roster revamped with 6 transfers instead of freshmen

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) scores a layup as Mississippi forward Tyia Singleton (22) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Friday, March 24, 2023. Despite this summer’s successful performance, Louisville coach Jeff Walz cautions that cohesion is a work in progress as the new faces blend with seniors Olivia Cochran (8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) and Merissah Russell and sophomores Nyla Harris and Alexia Mobley for the grind.(AP Photo/Caean Couto, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Caean Couto]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Jeff Walz has another highly-rated recruiting class. The twist is that just one of the seven newcomers is a freshman. The longtime Cardinals coach notes that his unusual deep dive into the transfer portal was more about need than a philosophical shift. With many of the top-tier high school prospects already committed last fall, Walz worked the portal hard this spring to replace a number of pending departures. He had to fill a huge vacancy with the surprise departure of All-American guard Hailey Van Lith to national champion LSU. The No. 17 Cardinals open on Nov. 6 at Cincinnati.

