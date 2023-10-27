Jeff Walz, No. 17 Louisville enter season with roster revamped with 6 transfers instead of freshmen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Jeff Walz has another highly-rated recruiting class. The twist is that just one of the seven newcomers is a freshman. The longtime Cardinals coach notes that his unusual deep dive into the transfer portal was more about need than a philosophical shift. With many of the top-tier high school prospects already committed last fall, Walz worked the portal hard this spring to replace a number of pending departures. He had to fill a huge vacancy with the surprise departure of All-American guard Hailey Van Lith to national champion LSU. The No. 17 Cardinals open on Nov. 6 at Cincinnati.

