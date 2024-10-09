Jeff Ulbrich was a gritty player, a respected assistant and now takes over a struggling Jets team

Jeff Ulbrich was in the middle of putting together the game plan for the New York Jets’ defense when he got the news that stunned him and the rest of the NFL. Robert Saleh was out as the head coach. And Ulbrich was taking over for the rest of the season. Owner Woody Johnson made the surprising decision to fire Saleh just five games into his fourth season. He turned to the 47-year-old Ulbrich, a former NFL linebacker and longtime assistant who Johnson has watched closely during his four years with the team. Johnson believes Ulbrich has the knowledge and respect to help turn the Jets around.

