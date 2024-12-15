Jeff Petry scores 1st 2 goals of season, Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his first two goals of the season and Ville Husso made 23 saves for his first victory in more than a year, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night. Petry hadn’t scored since April 11 against Pittsburgh. He had three goals in 73 games last season after being acquired in an offseason trade with Montreal. Husso’s last victory came Dec. 12 of last season. He entered 0-4-2 this season. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who won for just the second time in eight games. Raymond’s empty-netter was his 10th goal in the last 12 games. Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto.

