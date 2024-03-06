Jeff Peterson optimistic about building the Hornets into NBA’s premier franchise despite long odds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Peterson made it clear he wants to turn the struggling Charlotte Hornets into one of the NBA’s premier franchises. That’s a lofty goal for the organization’s new executive vice president of basketball operations, who inherits a squad that is 15-47 this season and hasn’t been to the postseason since 2016-17 — the longest drought in the league. But the 35-year-old Peterson isn’t flinching, and said he doesn’t feel any pressure. He said he likes what the Hornets have on the roster, but intends to tweak things moving forward. The Hornets have more than $40 million of projected salary cap space to work with this summer, according to Sportrac.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.