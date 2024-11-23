Jeeno Thitikul makes late charge to catch Angel Yin in the LPGA finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul and Angel Yin are tied for the lead in the chase for the $4 million prize at the CME Group Tour Championship. Yin was making putts from everywhere for the second straight day. Three of them were 25 feet or longer. She also chipped in for eagle. It looked like Yin might build a big lead. But then Thitikul finished eagle-birdie for a 63. She shot 30 on the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club. They are three shots clear of Ruoning Yin. Nelly Korda shot a 69 but that leaves her six shots out of the lead.

