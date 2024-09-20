Jeeno Thitikul goes on a late birdie run to catch Lydia Ko in LPGA

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul is leading the Kroger Queen City Championship going into the weekend. Thitikul finished with three birdies on her last four holes for another 66. That allowed her to move one shot ahead of Lydia Ko. The Olympic gold medalist played in the morning and played bogey-free for a 66. Ko also chipped in for eagle. Haeran Ryu was two shots behind. Ryu is coming off her first LPGA Tour victory three weeks ago at the TPC Boston. Nelly Korda shot a 70 and was five shots behind. Korda was among 11 Solheim Cup players in the field.

