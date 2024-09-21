Jeeno Thitikul expands her lead to 2 shots over Lydia Ko on LPGA Tour

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul had a rocky closing stretch but did enough to expand her lead over Hall of Famer Lydia Ko in the Kroger Queen City Championship near Cincinnati. Thitikul finished with a birdie for a 4-under 68 and a two-shot advantage. Thitikul was at 16-under 200 through three rounds. Ko shot 69. Yan Liu was three shots behind, and Albane Valenzuela and Haeran Ryu were four back. Top-ranked Nelly Korda couldn’t make a charge. She shot 69 and was part of a big group at 10 under.

