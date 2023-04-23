Jeb Burton wins Xfinity Series crash-fest at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jeb Burton won his second career Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a Saturday crash-fest that had two red-flag stoppages and took more than three hours to complete. Burton won in double overtime driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, which scored its first career victory when Burton crossed the finish line. Fittingly for this race, multiple cars crashed behind Burton as he took the checkered flag. Burton is the son of Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton. He scored his only other Xfinity victory in 2021 at this same track. His owner, Jordan Anderson, is also a driver and was airlifted out of Talladega last October following a fiery crash in the Truck Series.

