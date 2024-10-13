Jeanty rushes for 217 yards and TD, catches TD pass and Boise State downs Hawaii 28-7

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashton Jeanty accounted for 237 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns to lead No. 17 Boise State to a 28-7 win over Hawaii. The Broncosran their winning streak to four games since their narrow loss at then-No. 3 Oregon on Sept. 7. The Rainbow Warriors have lost four of their last five games. Jeanty, the leading rusher in all of FBS, had a season-high 31 carries for 217 yards. It was his third game this season that he has eclipsed the 200-yard mark and the fifth of his career. Brayden Schager passes to Tylan Hines for Hawaii’s lone touchdown.

