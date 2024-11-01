Jeanty, No. 15 Broncos favored by 23 1/2 points against San Diego State

National rushing leader Ashton Jeanty and the No. 15 Boise State Broncos are favored by 23 1/2 points in their showdown against San Diego State. Jeanty is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and Boise State continues to pursue a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. SDSU tries to rebound from a tough three-point loss to Washington State, when it blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. Both teams are undefeated in Mountain West play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.