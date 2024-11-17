Jeannot scores in return from suspension, Kings roll to 4-1 win over Red Wings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Anderson and Tanner Jeannot scored 22 seconds apart in the first period, Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Anderson got his third goal of the season with 1:55 left in the first, and Jeannot followed it up by scoring in his return from a three-game suspension for an illegal check to Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Nov. 7. Kempe had two goals for the second straight game, including an empty-netter, and David Rittich made 17 saves. Dylan Larkin broke up the shutout bid with 1:27 remaining and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Red Wings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.