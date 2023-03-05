Jean, Callender lead Inter Miami to 2-0 victory over Union

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Corentin Jean scored a first-half goal and Drake Callender made it stand up as Inter Miami blanked the Philadelphia Union 2-0. Inter Miami (2-0-0) earned its first home win over Philadelphia (1-1-0) after entering play with an 0-2-1 record against the Union. Jean put Inter Miami ahead for good with his goal in the 32nd minute. Rodolfo Pizarro had an assist on the score. Robert Thomas Taylor added a goal in the 77th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.